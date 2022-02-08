- (PLX AI) - Yara Q4 adjusted EBITDA USD 765 million vs. estimate USD 957 million.
- • Q4 net income USD -26 million
- • Q4 operating income USD 148 million
- • Q4 revenue USD 5,032 million vs. estimate USD 5,722 million
- • Yara's market environment is supportive, with higher nitrogen prices globally reflecting both strong demand and a tight supply situation, company says
- • However, high and volatile natural gas prices continue to pose a challenge for the nitrogen industry in Europe, adding to global food security concerns in a situation with already tight supply across the main nutrients, Yara says
