Q4 sales EUR 2,215 million vs. estimate EUR 2,200 million
- • Q4 EBITDA EUR 314 million
- • Q4 adjusted EBITDA EUR 326 million vs. estimate EUR 330 million
- • Q4 EBIT EUR 191 million
- • Q4 net income EUR 159 million
- • Q4 EPS EUR 0.35
- • Q4 adjusted EBIT EUR 245 million
- • Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2022 is expected to be on a similar or higher level compared to the fourth quarter
- • Group stainless steel deliveries in the first quarter are expected to increase compared to the fourth quarter
