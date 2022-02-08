- (PLX AI) - Addtech Q3 sales SEK 3,586 million.
- • Q3 EBITA SEK 459 million vs. estimate SEK 401 million
- • Q3 net income SEK 279 million
- • Q3 adjusted EPS SEK 0.95
|Addtech Q3 EBIT SEK 382 Million vs. Estimate SEK 331 Million
|20.01.
|Invitation to presentation of Addtech's Interim Report on February 8 at 10.00 a.m (CET)
|21.12.21
|ADDTECH: Correction of MAR-classification
|20.12.21
|ADDTECH: Restated figures according to the new organisation
|28.10.21
|Addtech Q2 EBIT SEK 351 Million
|(PLX AI) - Addtech Q2 sales SEK 3,257 million.• Q2 EBITA SEK 425 million• Q2 net income SEK 263 million• Q2 adjusted EPS SEK 0.95
