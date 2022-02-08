

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ocado Group PLC (OCDO.L) reported a statutory loss before tax of 176.9 million pounds for the 52 weeks ended 28 November 2021 compared to a loss of 52.3 million pounds, prior year. The Group said the loss reflected increased investment in Solutions business, particularly the increasing roll out of OSP. Loss per share was 30.18 pence compared to a restated loss of 18.70 pence, last year. Pre-exceptional pretax loss widened to 219.7 million pounds from a loss of 148.6 million pounds.



Revenue increased 7.2% to 2.50 billion pounds, reflecting the continued strong demand for Ocado Retail's customer proposition and the increased popularity of UK online grocery in response to Covid-19. Ocado Retail sales were at 2.3 billion pounds, up 4.6%.



During the period, the Group did not declare a dividend.







