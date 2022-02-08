

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Filtronic plc (FTC.L) reported profit of 0.7 million pounds for the six months ended 30 November 2021 compared to a loss of 0.1 million pounds, prior year. Profit per share was 0.31 pence compared to a loss of 0.03 pence. Adjusted operating profit was 0.6 million pounds compared to 0.1 million pounds, last year. The Group said the recovery of the critical communications market in North America, and the culmination of some long-term development programmes, with margin improvement from a stronger sales mix, contributed to an operating profit for the period.



First half revenue increased to 8.0 million pounds from 7.1 million pounds, last year.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FILTRONIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de