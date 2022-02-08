Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: RAISIO OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION

EXCHANGE NOTICE, FEBRUARY 08, 2022 SHARES RAISIO OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION A total of 11,000 K-shares converted into V-shares will be traded together with the old V-shares of Raisio Oyj as of February 09, 2022. Identifiers of Raisio Oyj's share: Trading code:RAIKV ISIN code: FI0009800395 Orderbook id: 24335 Number of shares: 30,916,624 Trading code: RAIVV ISIN code: FI0009002943 Orderbook id: 24336 Number of shares: 134,232,406 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260