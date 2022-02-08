Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.02.2022
Vicinity Motor - Leak: Nun gibt es staatliche Förderungen!
08.02.2022 | 09:05
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: RAISIO OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION

EXCHANGE NOTICE, FEBRUARY 08, 2022 SHARES

RAISIO OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION

A total of 11,000 K-shares converted into V-shares will be traded together with
the old V-shares of Raisio Oyj as of February 09, 2022. 


Identifiers of Raisio Oyj's share:

Trading code:RAIKV
ISIN code: FI0009800395
Orderbook id: 24335
Number of shares: 30,916,624

Trading code: RAIVV
ISIN code: FI0009002943
Orderbook id: 24336
Number of shares: 134,232,406

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
