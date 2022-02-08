Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.02.2022
InnoCan Pharma mit Japan Fokus! Sony CEO springt ins Boot!
WKN: A2QNH0 ISIN: NO0010921232 Ticker-Symbol: 7QF 
Tradegate
08.02.22
09:53 Uhr
1,650 Euro
-0,038
-2,25 %
PR Newswire
08.02.2022 | 09:27
103 Leser
Aker Horizons ASA: Presentation of Q4 2021 Results

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Horizons will present fourth-quarter 2021 results on 15 February 2022. The presentation will be broadcast as a webcast on the following link:

https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20220215_9

Date and time: Tuesday 15 February at CET 1400

Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event and the presentation material will be published at CET 0700 on the same day.

For further information, please contact:

Christian Yggeseth, Investor Relations, Tel: +47 915 10 000, christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com

Ivar Simensen, Communication, Tel: +47 464 02 317, ivar.simensen@akerhorizons.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-horizons/r/aker-horizons-asa--presentation-of-q4-2021-results,c3500538

© 2022 PR Newswire
