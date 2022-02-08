Quant AB: Quant signs renewal with Metsä Wood in Finland

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quant Finland Oy and Quant Estonia OÜ (together "Quant") have renewed an existing Total Maintenance Partnership agreement with Metsäliitto Cooperative, Metsä Wood ("Metsä Wood"), a leading producer for premium-quality wood products. The agreement renewal contains scope changes beneficial to both parties. In its quarterly report for the first quarter of 2022, Quant will increase its contract portfolio value with EUR 2 million.

Metsä Wood and Quant has signed a renewal of a Total Maintenance Partnership agreement, originally entered into in 2017, into an evergreen contract which cover industrial maintenance on five production sites in Finland and Estonia. Quant will focus on areas of safety and provide a cost-effective and flexible service, supporting Metsä Wood in both daily operations and investments. The agreement renewal contains scope changes beneficial to both parties which increases Quant's contract revenue by EUR 2 million.

"We have built a good foundation for the development of maintenance in the future, and now we are able to take the development of proactive and predictive maintenance to the next level together with the customer," says Janne Toivanen, Account Director, Quant Finland.

Quant AB (publ) is a global leader in industrial maintenance. For over 30 years, we have been realizing the full potential of maintenance for our customers. From embedding superior safety practices and building a true maintenance culture, to optimizing maintenance cost and improving plant performance, our people make the difference. We are passionate about maintenance and proud of ensuring we achieve our customers' goals in the most professional way. The group operates internationally in close to 20 countries world-wide, employing more than 2,300 people. The parent company is located in Stockholm, Sweden.

Quant AB (publ) is privately held by Nordic Capital since 2014. For additional information about the group, please visit www.quantservice.com.

