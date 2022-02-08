

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Tuesday, as U.S. treasury yields advanced on hopes that the Federal Reserve is likely to tighten monetary policy at an accelerated pace to tackle price pressures.



Investors awaited U.S. inflation data due on Thursday that could help determine the pace of the Fed's policy tightening.



Economists expect consumer inflation to rise to 7.3 percent on year in January from 7 percent in December. That would be the highest reading seen since 1982.



The odds of a 50 basis point increase in the interest rate at the March FOMC meeting rose to 30 percent, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.



U.S. treasury yields rose, with the benchmark 10-year yield touching 1.95 percent.



The U.S. dollar index that tracks the greenback against a basket of other currencies reached a 4-day high of 95.64.



The greenback climbed to 1.3511 against the pound and 0.9255 against the franc, off its early lows of 1.3539 and 0.9224, respectively. The next possible resistance for the greenback is seen around 1.31 against the pound and 0.94 against the franc.



The greenback touched an 8-day high of 115.53 against the yen and a 5-day high of 1.1401 against the euro, rising from its prior lows of 115.05 and 1.1449, respectively. The greenback is seen finding resistance around 120.00 against the yen and 1.12 against the euro.



The greenback edged higher to 1.2702 against the loonie, after falling to 1.2659 at 5:45 pm ET. On the upside, 1.29 is possibly seen as its next resistance level.



Reversing from its previous 4-day lows of 0.7138 against the aussie and 0.6654 against the kiwi, the dollar rose to 0.7107 and 0.6628, respectively. The greenback is likely to find resistance around 0.68 against the aussie and 0.645 against the kiwi.



Looking ahead, U.S. and Canadian trade data for December will be released in the New York session.







