

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Los Angeles, California-based Rojas Inc., is recalling Plain Dried Salted Plums in 0.5oz packages citing the potential to have elevated levels of lead, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall involves Lupag brand Plain Dried Salted Plums net wt. 0.5oz, with UPC 725535011337 and production date of December 2021.



The distribution of the affected product was limited to Southern California.



According to the agency, lead is a toxic substance present in the environment in small amounts and everyone is exposed to some lead from daily actions. However, exposure to larger amounts of lead can cause poisoning.



However, there have been no reports of illnesses related to the recalled product to date.



Consumers who have purchased the recalled product are advised to dispose of it or return to place of purchase for refund.



In similar recalls, Brooklyn, New York-based Murray Int'l Trading in November last year called back Herbal Doctor Brand Angelicae Sinensis for the possible presence of elevated levels of lead and cadmium.







