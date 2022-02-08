- (PLX AI) - DFDS shares rose 2.7% despite an earnings miss as freight volumes soared 14% in January compared to last year.
- • DFDS Q4 adj. EBITDA at DKK 915 was below expectations of DKK 965 million, while guidance of DKK 3.9-4.4 billion for this year compared with consensus of DKK 4.38 billion
- • The miss on EBITDA was driven by passenger activities and increased costs in logistics, but the freight business is in great shape, SEB said
- • The low point of DKK 3.9 billion for the guidance seems conservative, SEB said
- • NOTE: DFDS holds analyst call at 10:00 CET
