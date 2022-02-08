Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.02.2022
InnoCan Pharma mit Japan Fokus! Sony CEO springt ins Boot!
WKN: ETF110 ISIN: LU0392494562 Ticker-Symbol: X010 
Tradegate
08.02.22
10:11 Uhr
75,97 Euro
+0,57
+0,75 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
08.02.2022 | 09:52
Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist (WLDL LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Feb-2022 / 09:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 07-Feb-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 264.5275

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14832149

CODE: WLDL LN

ISIN: FR0010315770

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      FR0010315770 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      WLDL LN 
Sequence No.:  141472 
EQS News ID:  1277739 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1277739&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 08, 2022 03:20 ET (08:20 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
