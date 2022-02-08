

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unilever (UN, ULVR.L, UL) has agreed to sell its direct selling business in Thailand, Unilever Life, to RS Group. Unilever Life includes 76 SKUs under 43 products via three brands - Beyonde, Aviance and iFresh.



Surachai Chetchotisak, CEO of RS Public Company Limited said: 'This decision to acquire Unilever Life - which is a purposeful business that helps Thai people become entrepreneurs through trusted platform, will strengthen RS Group's commerce business model and reach a wider range of target groups in new distribution channels.'







