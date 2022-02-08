

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell on Tuesday as a flurry of diplomacy preceding the resumption of Iran nuclear talks in the Austrian capital suggested a sense of momentum.



The downside remained capped by signs of increased global demand, Russia-Ukraine tensions, supply disruptions in producers such as Libya and the OPEC's reluctance to pump more oil into the market.



Benchmark Brent crude futures fell 81 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $91.88 per barrel, after reaching a seven-year high of $94 on Monday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 65 cents, or 0.7 percent, at $90.67 a barrel.



As talks resume in Vienna, the United States said a deal was possible with Iran on its nuclear program but there is an urgent need to make progress, as Tehran advances its capabilities.



Oil exports from the OPEC producer could resume swiftly if a nuclear deal is reached.



The deal could allow over 1 million barrels per day of Iranian oil, equal to over 1 percent of global supply, back onto the market.







