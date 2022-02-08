(Article L. 233 8 II of the French commercial code article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the AMF)

Corporate name SEB S.A. (Paris:SK) Registered office cedex France 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron CS 90175 69134 Ecully Stockmarket Euronext Paris A ISIN FR0000121709

Numbers of shares and voting rights :

31 December 2021 31 January 2022 Shares in Euronext 55 337 770 55 337 770 Theoretical voting rights (1) 82 059 801 82 043 287 Effective voting rights 81 829 174 81 812 660

Including voting rights attached to shares for which the right is revoked (own controlled shares, …)

A statutory clause imposes an obligation to declare any crossing thresholds in addition to those provided by law, to any person who comes to hold, directly or indirectly, as defined by Articles L. 233-7 and L. 233-9 of the French Commercial Code, 0.5% of the share capital or voting rights, or any multiple of that percentage.

