In its AGM trading update Numis noted that the recent reduction in market risk appetite has meant lower capital markets activity. However, its first quarter was strong and the company has a healthy pipeline for H222, subject to market background. Encouragingly, investment in developing its M&A, private markets and international equity capital markets capabilities is helping to sustain revenues in the near term as well as creating a broader base for longer-term growth.

