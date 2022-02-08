Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that Janine McGriskin has been named Head of Financial Institutions, UK. She was previously Senior Underwriter, UK Financial Institutions, at BHSI.

"Janine has been central to our success in achieving a leadership position in the UK Executive Professional Lines marketplace. As our customers continue to face a challenging market, we are pleased to promote Janine to head our Financial Institutions portfolio and bring our solution-focused approach to financial institutions in the UK and Europe," said Chris Warrior, Head of Executive Professional Lines, UK, at BHSI.

Janine joined BHSI in March 2020, having amassed nearly two decades of Executive Professional Lines underwriting experience, much of it concentrated on the specialized needs of financial institutions. Janine is based in BHSI's office in London and can be reached at +44 203 429 4966 or via email at janine.mcgriskin@bhspecialty.com.

BHSI underwrites a broad range of Executive Professional Lines coverages for financial institutions, including banks, asset managers, and private equity, venture capital and corporate finance firms in the UK and Europe.

In Europe, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance DAC (BHEI) and Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL). BHEI is an Irish domiciled Designated Activity Company, Registration Number 636883 and Registered Office at 2nd Floor, 7 Grand Canal Street Lower, Dublin D02 KW81. BHEI is an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSIC), a Nebraska USA domiciled corporation, which provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance, and BHEI is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL), an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office at 8 Fenchurch Place, 4th Floor, London EC3M 4AJ, United Kingdom. BHSIC, BHIIL and BHEI are part of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard Poor's. Based in Boston, BHSI has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Sydney and Toronto.

