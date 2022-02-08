- (PLX AI) - Centene Q4 EPS USD 1.01.
- • Q4 revenue USD 32,600 million vs. estimate USD 32,500 million
- • Q4 adjusted EPS USD 1.01 vs. estimate USD 0.99
- • Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 5.3-5.5
CENTENE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|71,50
|72,50
|12:29
|71,00
|72,00
|11:58
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|12:27
|Centene Corporation Q4 Earnings Summary
|WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Centene Corporation (CNC):Earnings: $599 million in Q4 vs. -$12 million in the same period last year.
EPS: $1.01 in Q4 vs. -$0.02...
► Artikel lesen
|12:22
|Centene Corporation Q4 Earnings Summary
|12:10
|Centene Non-GAAP EPS of $1.01 beats by $0.04, revenue of $32.57B beats by $50M
|12:10
|Centene Q4 Revenue, Adj. EPS Top Expectations; Outlook Unchanged
|(PLX AI) - Centene Q4 EPS USD 1.01.• Q4 revenue USD 32,600 million vs. estimate USD 32,500 million• Q4 adjusted EPS USD 1.01 vs. estimate USD 0.99• Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 5.3-5.5
► Artikel lesen
|Mo
|Centene Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|CENTENE CORPORATION
|70,00
|-1,41 %