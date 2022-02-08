Arpa Industriale: FENIX IS NOW CARBON NEUTRAL

The innovative materials for interior design achievement is a key component of Arpa Industriale's long-term sustainability policy

BRA, Italy, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As of December 1st, FENIX innovative materials for interior design are carbon neutral. This achievement is the result of a favourable product build-up and the implementation of a long-term sustainability strategy.

"For us, Sustainability is not only about corporate social responsibility but an integral part of our core business strategy. It's an essential component of the innovation and development process of our surface materials," says Stefano Mion, CEO of Arpa Industriale.

Becoming carbon neutral means that, based on the total quantity of square metres sold monthly, FENIX will contribute to the reduction of CO2 emitted into the atmosphere through carbon offsetting projects, after having started more than 10 years ago to reduce water footprint and primary energy demand. These reduction efforts will anyhow continue. The selected carbon-captured projects are waste-to-energy facilities in which the methane gas released from the landfills is used to generate electricity.

To reach carbon neutrality, all the carbon emissions released into the atmosphere during the life cycle of FENIX materials have been quantified. From the extraction and transport of the raw materials, though the production of FENIX and, ultimately, their disposal, everything has been taken into consideration and has been quantified. FENIX's carbon footprint is certified by an independent third party.

Long-term sustainability strategy

Reducing FENIX's carbon footprint and reaching carbon neutrality are key component of Arpa's sustainability policy. "We are convinced that improving our environmental footprint is not only the right thing to do, but it is also essential to the continuity of the brand," explains Mion.

The road to carbon neutrality started with the replacement of the most impactful inputs and the improvement of our products and processes efficiency. Moreover, Arpa focused on FENIX's durability and composition. The company believes in "do more with less," guaranteeing the quality of its products while using less resources. It compensates only those hard-to-abate emissions generated through the whole life cycle of FENIX.

