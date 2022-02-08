Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.02.2022
InnoCan Pharma mit Japan Fokus! Sony CEO springt ins Boot!
08.02.2022
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 8

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 07-February-2022
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 644.94p
INCLUDING current year revenue 645.68p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
As at close of business on 07-February-2022
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 386.46p
INCLUDING current year revenue 391.76p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
As at close of business on 07-February-2022
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue250.67p
INCLUDING current year revenue250.67p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
As at close of business on 07-February-2022
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue198.33p
INCLUDING current year revenue198.33p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
As at close of business on 07-February-2022
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue106.75p
INCLUDING current year revenue106.75p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
As at close of business on 07-February-2022
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue171.27p
INCLUDING current year revenue171.64p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.