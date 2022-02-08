

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gartner, Inc. (IT) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $209.4 million, or $2.50 per share. This compares with $119.6 million, or $1.33 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Gartner, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $251 million or $2.99 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.0% to $1.31 billion from $1.11 billion last year.



Gartner, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $209.4 Mln. vs. $119.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.50 vs. $1.33 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.42 -Revenue (Q4): $1.31 Bln vs. $1.11 Bln last year.



