

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Centene Corporation (CNC):



Earnings: $599 million in Q4 vs. -$12 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.01 in Q4 vs. -$0.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Centene Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.01 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.99 per share Revenue: $32.57 billion in Q4 vs. $28.29 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CENTENE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de