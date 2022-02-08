DJ ITI FUNDS RTS EQUITY UCITS ETF SICAV: Net Asset Value(s)
ITI FUNDS RTS EQUITY UCITS ETF SICAV (RUSE) ITI FUNDS RTS EQUITY UCITS ETF SICAV: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Feb-2022 / 12:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: ITI FUNDS RTS EQUITY UCITS ETF SICAV
DEALING DATE: 07-Feb-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 28.81620000
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 238000
CODE: RUSE
ISIN: LU1483649312
----------------------------------------------------------------------
