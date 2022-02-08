

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE, CVE.TO) reported Tuesday a fourth-quarter net loss of C$408 million or C$0.27 per basic share, wider than a net loss of C$153 million or C$0.12 per basic share in the prior-year quarter.



Adjusted funds flow was C$1.94 billion, sharply higher than C$333 million last year. Adjusted funds flow per basic share was C$0.97, compared to C$0.27 a year ago.



Total revenues for the quarter grew to $13.7 billion from $12.7 billion in the same quarter last year, driven by higher average realized sales prices for the company's products across the Upstream and Downstream segments.



Total operating margin for the quarter was $2.6 billion, compared to approximately $2.7 billion in the previous quarter, driven primarily by reduced throughput and higher costs in U.S. Manufacturing.



Total upstream production grew 77 percent to 825,300 BOE/d, and total downstream throughput surged 178 percent to 469,900 bbls/d from last year.



The Board also declared a dividend of $0.035 per share, payable on March 31, 2022 to common shareholders of record as of March 15, 2022.







