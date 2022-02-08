

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI.TO):



Earnings: -$175 million in Q4 vs. $562 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.36 in Q4 vs. $1.13 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Thomson Reuters Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $210 million or $0.43 per share for the period.



Revenue: $1.71 billion in Q4 vs. $1.62 billion in the same period last year.



