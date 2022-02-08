

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Coty Inc. (COTY):



Earnings: $192.7 million in Q2 vs. -$275.4 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.23 in Q2 vs. -$0.36 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Coty Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $147.7 million or $0.17 per share for the period.



Revenue: $1.58 billion in Q2 vs. $1.42 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.22 - $0.26



