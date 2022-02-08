MONDI PLC - Change to JSE Sponsor

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

8 February 2022

Change to JSE Sponsor

In accordance with section 2.6 of the JSE Limited ("JSE") Listings Requirements, we advise that UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd ("UBS") has resigned as JSE sponsor to Mondi plc ("Mondi") as UBS will no longer be offering JSE sponsor services in South Africa.

Mondi has appointed Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/a BofA Securities as JSE sponsor to Mondi with effect from 8 February 2022.

