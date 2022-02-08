AECI Limited - Interest Payments Notification

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

Bond code: AECI02 ISIN: ZAG000153982

Bond code: AECI03 ISIN: ZAG000155227

Bond code: AECI04 ISIN: ZAG000155235

(AECI)

INTEREST PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 21 February 2022:

Bond code: AECI03 ISIN: ZAG000155227 Coupon: 5,360% Interest amount due: ZAR 6 681 643,84

Bond code: AECI04 ISIN: ZAG000155235 Coupon: 5,410% Interest amount due: ZAR 4 046 383,56

Interest period: 22 November 2021 to 20 February 2022 Payment date: 21 February 2022 Date convention: Following Business Day

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due on 11 March 2022:

Bond code: AECI02 ISIN: ZAG000153982 Coupon: 5,625% Interest amount due: ZAR 7 052 054,79 Interest period: 13 December 2021 to 10 March 2022 Payment date: 11 March 2022 Date convention: Following Business Day

Woodmead, Sandton

8 February 2022

Debt Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)