AECI Limited - Interest Payments Notification
London, February 8
AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)
Bond company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
Bond code: AECI02 ISIN: ZAG000153982
Bond code: AECI03 ISIN: ZAG000155227
Bond code: AECI04 ISIN: ZAG000155235
(AECI)
INTEREST PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 21 February 2022:
|Bond code:
|AECI03
|ISIN:
|ZAG000155227
|Coupon:
|5,360%
|Interest amount due:
|ZAR 6 681 643,84
|Bond code:
|AECI04
|ISIN:
|ZAG000155235
|Coupon:
|5,410%
|Interest amount due:
|ZAR 4 046 383,56
|Interest period:
|22 November 2021 to 20 February 2022
|Payment date:
|21 February 2022
|Date convention:
|Following Business Day
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due on 11 March 2022:
|Bond code:
|AECI02
|ISIN:
|ZAG000153982
|Coupon:
|5,625%
|Interest amount due:
|ZAR 7 052 054,79
|Interest period:
|13 December 2021 to 10 March 2022
|Payment date:
|11 March 2022
|Date convention:
|Following Business Day
Woodmead, Sandton
8 February 2022
Debt Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
