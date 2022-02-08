- (PLX AI) - KKR net income $4.6 billion for 2021.
- • KKR equity per outstanding share of common stock $27.64 at year end
- • KKR Q4 fee related earnings $606 million
- • KKR AUM $471 billion
KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year. The company's bottom line totaled $0.51 billion, or $0.82 per share.
