Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2022) - Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) is pleased to announce the potential importance of zinc to future economic analyses at the Buck Property, central B.C. Zinc will be included in future gold-equivalent calculations as it has potential to be a significant economic contributor to the metal budget of the property. The results for the remaining drill holes from the fall 2021 drill program will be released very shortly.

Highlights

Preliminary metallurgical test work from two ~10 metre composite samples from two drill holes suggests zinc is highly recoverable using conventional methods and may contribute favourably to future economic studies.

Preliminary data from the ongoing studies suggests gold responds well to conventional gravity and cyanide leach testing (up to 94% recovery using a primary grind size k80 of 60 µm).

Complete gold and silver metallurgical test work is ongoing with more tests required to fully evaluate recoveries.

Including zinc in gold-equivalent (AuEq) calculations provides a significant increase in gold-equivalent grades. Recalculation of previously reported select intervals from broad zones of bulk tonnage-style mineralization are as follows: 241 metres of 1.25 g/t AuEq (0.69 g/t Au, 5.14 g/t Ag, 0.77% Zn), including 45 metres of 2.36 g/t AuEq (1.64 g/t Au, 7.69 g/t Ag and 0.96% Zn) in BK21-017. 409 metres of 0.87 g/t AuEq (0.45 g/t Au, 3.97 g/t Ag and 0.57% Zn), including 265 metres of 1.10 g/t AuEq (0.58 g/t Au, 5.12 g/t Ag and 0.71% Zn) in BK21-033. 187 metres of 1.02 g/t AuEq (0.67 g/t Au, 4.4 g/t Ag and 0.46% Zn), including 54 metres of 1.91 g/t AuEq (1.02 g/t Au, 10.80 g/t Ag and 1.17% Zn) in BK21-032.



Note. Intervals were reported on July 6th, 2021. AuEq assumes metal prices of $1700/oz Au, $22/oz Ag and $1.60/lbs Zn using the equation: AuEq(g/t) = ((Au(g/t)*$Au/oz*0.032151)+(Ag(g/t)*$Ag/oz*0.032151)+(Zn%*$Zn/lbs*22.0462))/($Au/oz*0.032151). Metallurgical test work is ongoing and results are preliminary (see below).

"We initiated exploration-stage metallurgical studies to better understand the potential recoveries of gold, silver and zinc at Buck. While the final results for gold and silver are pending, preliminary data indicate zinc is highly recoverable using standard industry methods," stated Sharyn Alexander, President of Sun Summit.

"All styles of intermediate sulfidation, epithermal-related gold mineralization at Buck include base metals, however, zinc is the most prolific. Some areas assay greater than 7% zinc in sphalerite-cemented breccias, and ~0.5 to 1% zinc is common throughout broad zones of disseminated, bulk-tonnage style mineralization. We knew zinc was ubiquitous in the Buck mineralized zones but were hesitant to include it in gold-equivalent calculations until we could confirm it was highly recoverable with standard processing techniques. Now, with these preliminary metallurgical results for zinc, we are confident it would be an important contributor to the metal budget of the system in a potential mining scenario. For that reason, we will include zinc in AuEq calculations for drill intervals going forward."

Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work

Based on the presence of widespread sphalerite (zinc-sulfide) mineralization intersected in all drill holes across the property (e.g., news releases dated June 10th, 2021 and November 30th, 2021), it was considered important to better understand zinc as a possible economic contributor to the metal budget of the property. Three composite samples considered representative of the three main styles of gold mineralization were submitted to Base Metallurgical Labs (Kamloops) for preliminary bench-scale studies. A 14 metre (~48 kg) composite sample of sphalerite-cemented breccias from hole BK21-032, and a 14 metre (~50 kg) composite sample of lapilli tuff with disseminated sphalerite from hole BK20-010, were specifically selected for zinc-flotation studies.

These two composite samples responded well to zinc flotation tests using a primary grind size k80 of 100 µm, recovering up to 98% of the zinc to a 10% rougher mass concentrate that assayed 26% zinc. Further development testing, including cleaning and primary grind optimization, will be required to take full advantage of zinc together with gold and silver.

Preliminary data from the ongoing studies suggests gold responds well to conventional gravity and cyanide leach testing (up to 94% recovery using a primary grind size k80 of 60 µm). Additional test work is ongoing to fully evaluate and determine silver recoveries.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

This news release has been approved by Sun Summit's CEO, Robert D. Willis, P. Eng. a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators. He has also verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and test data, underlying the technical information in this news release.

Community Engagement

Sun Summit is engaging with First Nations on whose territory the Buck Property is located and is discussing their interests and identifying contract and work opportunities, as well as opportunities to support community initiatives. The Company looks forward to continuing to work with local and regional First Nations as the project continues.

Health and Safety

The Company's exploration programs are being carried out in full compliance with federal, provincial, and municipal guidelines established in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Sun Summit has a rigorous infection prevention and control protocol in place to protect the health of employees and contractors, as well as surrounding communities in which the Company works.

Buck Property

Sun Summit's flagship Buck Project is a high-grade and bulk tonnage gold, silver, and zinc property located near the town of Houston in central B.C. The 100% controlled property has excellent developed infrastructure and allows year-round exploration access.

About Sun Summit

Sun Summit Minerals is an exploration company focused on expanding its epithermal gold, silver, and zinc discovery at its flagship Buck Project located in north-central British Columbia.

The Company is exploring multiple high priority targets through systematic exploration campaigns with year-round drilling access. The Buck Project has high-grade and bulk-tonnage gold, silver, and zinc potential and is located in an established mining region that includes many former operating mines and current exploration projects.

Sun Summit is committed to environmental and social responsibility with a focus on responsible development to generate positive outcomes for all stakeholders.

Further details are available at www.sunsummitminerals.com.

