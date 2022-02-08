Marimekko Corporation: Release of Marimekko's Financial Statements Bulletin for the year 2021

Marimekko Corporation, Press release 8 February 2022 at 2.00 p.m.



Marimekko Corporation's Financial Statements Bulletin for the year 2021 will be published on Tuesday, 15 February 2022 at 8.00 a.m. EET. The bulletin and related materials will be available on the company's website at https://company.marimekko.com/en/investors/ after the publication.

A media and investor conference will be held in English on 15 February 2022 at 2.00 p.m. EET. A live webcast of the conference can be followed at https://marimekko.videosync.fi/2021-q4-results/register, and a recording of the webcast will be available at the same address later. Questions can be asked during the live webcast in writing.

Additional information:

Anna Tuominen, Marimekko Communications

Tel. +358 40 584 6944

anna.tuominen@marimekko.com?



DISTRIBUTION:

Key media



