WKN: A1W1T4 ISIN: FI4000058870 Ticker-Symbol: 2A41 
Frankfurt
08.02.22
13:07 Uhr
11,380 Euro
-0,060
-0,52 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.02.2022 | 13:05
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aktia Bank Plc: Aktia's Financial Statement Release 2021 will be published on Wednesday 16 February 2022 at 8.00 a.m.

Aktia Bank Plc
Press release
8 February 2022 at 2.00 p.m.

Aktia'sFinancial Statement Release 2021 will be published on Wednesday16 February 2022 at 8.00 a.m.

Aktia's Financial Statement Release 2021 will be published on Wednesday 16 February 2022 at 8.00 a.m.after the publication.

Webcast from the results event

A live webcast will be sent from Aktia's results event on Wednesday 16 February 2022 at 10.30 a.m. CEO Mikko Ayub and CFO Outi Henriksson will be presenting the results. The event will be held in English and can be seen live as a webcast or as a recording after the event at https://aktia.videosync.fi/2021-q4-results. The presentation material in English is available at Aktia's website www.aktia.combefore the results event.

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:
Lotta Borgström, Director, Investor Relations and Communications, tel. +358 10 247 6838, lotta.borgstrom@aktia.fi

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media
www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 30 June 2021 amounted to EUR 15.6 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 11.2 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
