

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG):



Earnings: $117 million in Q1 vs. -$23 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.98 in Q1 vs. -$0.42 in the same period last year. Excluding items, TransDigm Group Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $177 million or $3.00 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $3.14 per share Revenue: $1.19 billion in Q1 vs. $1.11 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TRANSDIGM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de