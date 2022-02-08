- (PLX AI) - Jungheinrich says JT Energy Systems, its JV with Triathlon Batterien, acquires stake in NOVUM, a Dresden-based AI company and battery specialist.
- • The use of AI-based analysis tools makes used vehicle batteries fit for their second and third lifetimes, company said
- • NOVUM uses artificial intelligence to increase the profitability and efficiency of batteries in the areas of home and large-scale storage, electromobility and battery-powered devices
