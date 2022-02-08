Global Aerospace 3D Printing Market Size to Reach USD 11.98 Billion in 2028 | Rising Demand for 3D Printing Technology to Manufacture Intricate Aerospace Components is a Key Factor Driving Industry Demand, According to Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aerospace 3D printing market size is expected to reach USD 11.98 Billion in 2028 and register a rapid CAGR of 26.6% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid global aerospace 3D printing market revenue growth rate can be attributed to rising demand for 3D printing technology to manufacture intricate aerospace components. 3D printing in the aerospace industry finds extensive application in the production of intricate component parts using a variety of materials such as plastics, composites, and metals, including steel, titanium, nickel, and chromium, and aluminum. For instance, GE Aviation employs 3D printing to produce fan blade edges with intricate shapes for airflow optimization.

Materials such as Inconel 718 (an alloy of nickel and chromium) and Titanium Ti6Al4V are used in the production of aircraft to deliver superior flexibility in terms of geometry optimization and create added space for innovation and new design exploration. Additionally, use of 3D printing technology in the aerospace industry enables designers to achieve maximum performance without accommodating production limitations.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In December 2020 , Stratasys Ltd. entered into an agreement to purchase Origin Inc., which is a startup providing 3D printing solutions, worth USD 100.0 million . The acquisition is intended to allow Stratasys to expand its capability for mass production of parts using an innovative photopolymer platform.

A significant benefit of fused deposition modeling is its easy scalability. In addition, fused deposition modeling printer allows for a wide variety of thermoplastic materials and filaments to be printed with comparatively few modifications and upgrades.

Aerospace 3D printing is beneficial in improving aircraft design. Increasing sophistication and advancements in 3D printing software allows engineers to optimize aircraft part designs that can be 3D printed. Such design enhancements aid in reducing the aircraft life-cycle cost by improving engine efficiency, decreasing aircraft mass, and reducing drag.

Aerospace 3D printing enables manufacturing of a variety of components using a wide range of raw material, thereby increasing production efficiency and enhancing lead times in supply chain management.

Asia Pacific revenue is expected to register fastest growth rate during the forecast period, attributed to rising disposable income, increasing air traffic volumes, and rising demand for new aircraft.

revenue is expected to register fastest growth rate during the forecast period, attributed to rising disposable income, increasing air traffic volumes, and rising demand for new aircraft. Some major companies in the market report include Stratasys Ltd., Höganäs AB, EOS GmbH, Norsk Titanium AS, MTU Aero Engines AG, 3D Systems Corporation, Materialise NV, Ultimaker BV, EnvisionTEC GmbH, and ExOne.

Emergen Research has segmented the global aerospace 3D printing market on the basis of component, technology, application, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Hardware



Software



Services



Materials

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)



Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)



Stereolithography (SLA)



Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)



Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Aircraft



Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)



Spacecraft

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Sweden





BENELUX





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE





South Africa





Israel





Rest of MEA

