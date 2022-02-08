Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma mit Japan Fokus! Sony CEO springt ins Boot!
WKN: A3CSK3 ISIN: US37892E1029 Ticker-Symbol:  
Global Industrial Company to Report Fourth Quarter 2021 Results on February 15, 2022

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022 / Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 after U.S. market hours.

Management will host a conference call and question and answer session on the Company's results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 15th. To access the call, please dial 412-317-6347 five minutes prior to the start time. The call will also be available via webcast on the Company's website at www.globalindustrial.com in the investor relations section.

If you are unable to listen to the call at its scheduled time, the webcast will be archived on www.globalindustrial.com for approximately 90 days.

About Global Industrial Company
Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added industrial distributor. For more than 70 years, Global Industrial has gone the extra mile for its customers and offers more than a million industrial and MRO products, including its own Global Industrial exclusive brands. With extensive product knowledge and a solutions-based approach, Global Industrial helps customers solve problems and be more successful. At Global Industrial, "We can supply that®".

Investor/Media Contact:
Mike Smargiassi/ Ryan Golden
The Plunkett Group
212-739-6729
mike@theplunkettgroup.com / ryan@theplunkettgroup.com

SOURCE: Global Industrial Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/687681/Global-Industrial-Company-to-Report-Fourth-Quarter-2021-Results-on-February-15-2022

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
