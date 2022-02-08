Cuentas, Inc.: Cuentas Names Payments Industry Veteran A. Hugh Meadows to COO Post

Meadows brings industry leadership across banking, payments and fintech sectors

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022 / Cuentas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)(NASDAQ:CUENW) ("Cuentas"), a leading fintech provider of mobile banking and payment solutions today named A. Hugh Meadows as Chief Operating Officer. He joins Cuentas after serving as COO at Great America Bank (bank in formation), andSenior Vice President over Business Operations at Green Dot Bank, among other key executive leadership roles.

Meadows has also worked with a number of start-up and early-stage companies focused on integrating multiple industry solutions into unique products and services in the marketplace. His expertise spans card services, operations, and risk management, among other areas.

"Cuentas is quickly becoming a leader in creating unique value for financial consumers in fast-growing underbanked and underserved markets," said Meadows. "I'm thrilled to work with the experienced team at Cuentas to achieve their next level of growth and profitability."

"Hugh brings the perfect mix of banking, payments, fintech and startup experience to Cuentas," said Jeff Johnson, Cuentas CEO. "He's an innovative, resourceful leader who's known for creating operational efficiencies that drive business value and profitability."

Mr. Meadows holds a Bachelor's Degree in Economics from the University of Utah. Mr. Meadows is currently serving or has previously served on the following Boards: The Road Home (Salt Lake City homeless shelter), Junior Achievement of Utah, and the Network Branded Prepaid Card Association (NBPCA), now known as the Innovative Payments Association (IPA).

About Cuentas

Cuentas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)(NASDAQ:CUENW) is a fintech e-banking and e-commerce service provider with proprietary technology that delivers digital financial services to the underbanked and un-banked Hispanic, Latino and immigrant populations including mobile and online banking, prepaid debit, ACH and mobile deposits, cash remittance, peer to peer money transferring, and other services. The Cuentas General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) Card includes a digital wallet, discounts for purchases at major physical and online retailers, rewards, and the ability to purchase digital content. For more information, visit https://cuentas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in section 27a of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21e of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this news release contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements that are preceded by, followed by, or that include such words as "believe," "plan," or "expect" or similar statements are forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations

Cuentas, Inc.

800-611-3622

info@cuentas.com

SOURCE: Cuentas, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/687721/Cuentas-Names-Payments-Industry-Veteran-A-Hugh-Meadows-to-COO-Post