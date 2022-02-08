- (PLX AI) - Sysco Q2 operating income USD 444.9 million.
- • Q2 adjusted EBITDA USD 670.7 million
- • Q2 adjusted EPS USD 0.57
- • Q2 EPS USD 0.33
- • Q2 EBITDA USD 646.9 million
SYSCO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|66,12
|66,68
|14:33
|65,90
|66,92
|14:33
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|14:21
|Sysco Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, but misses estimates
|WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sysco Corp. (SYY) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $167.44 million...
► Artikel lesen
|14:17
|SYSCO CORP - 8-K, Current Report
|14:10
|Sysco Q2 Adj. EPS $0.57
|(PLX AI) - Sysco Q2 operating income USD 444.9 million.• Q2 adjusted EBITDA USD 670.7 million• Q2 adjusted EPS USD 0.57• Q2 EPS USD 0.33• Q2 EBITDA USD 646.9 million
► Artikel lesen
|14:10
|Sysco Non-GAAP EPS of $0.57 misses by $0.13, revenue of $16.32B beats by $440M
|Mo
|Sysco FQ2 2022 Earnings Preview
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|SYSCO CORPORATION
|65,10
|-6,81 %