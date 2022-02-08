The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, February 8
THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for The Biotech Growth Trust PLC at the close of business on 7 February 2022 was 973.67p (ex income) 973.59p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
08 February 2022
