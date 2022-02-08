ReserveBlock Foundation Announces the RBX Network Masternode Release & Presale for Governance, Consensus, and Block Rewards in conjunction with the Networks Public Testnet

MIAMI, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReserveBlock Foundation (RBX Network), the first Open-Source, Decentralized and Autonomous NFT Centric Blockchain for Everyone, is releasing the network Masternode information with a presale that will begin on February 22nd at 12pm EST. Both the Masternode information & install documentation will be available via the networks site (reserveblock.io) and Discord community (Reserveblockio) on February 11th.

Upon downloading the core desktop RBX wallet and acquiring the minimum RBX standards on presale, users may elect to simply become a Masternode on the network. In addition to a multitude of NFT wallet features & tools, node holders will be able to earn block rewards similar to the Bitcoin network, specifically per the RBX networks halving schedule. Nodes on the network passively earn robust block rewards while verifying transactions, agnostic to operating system, by holding the minimum RBX requirements liquid staking to the network through the core wallet. All nodes are free to stake or unstake anytime without any predefined holding periods, fees or penalties.

With the presale on Tuesday February 22nd, users will simply be able to generate an address and connect their existing Coinbase or Metamask wallets to purchase their Masternodes. Purchases can be made with BTC, ETH or LTC on the presale day with the final day of the sale ending on Friday February 25th at 5pm EST. Upon the completion of the presale, Founding Masternode levels will be defined in two categories as Carbon Founders and Diamond Founders. Carbon Founders (limited to 800 total) are Masternode holders of 1-4 nodes, while Diamond Founders (limited to 450 total) are holders of 5 or more nodes on the network and receive a capped supervote. In addition to block rewards, governance and benefits, each Founder will receive a unique limited edition NFT badge identifier that will be hard-coded to the network and tradeable upon the networks Mainnet launch by the end of Q1 '22. Details of both Founding node levels may be found in the current Litepaper as well as the document releases on February 11th on the network site and Discord.

Additionally, the Foundation will be releasing a rewards initiative in the coming weeks through airdrops for developers and nodes participating in the upcoming Testnet upon closing of the presale.

About the ReserveBlock Foundation:

The RBX network has been created and developed as the result of a collective of founding sponsors, each with vast expertise in media, entertainment, technology, sports, hospitality, banking and finance. Led by The Reserve Label, Texoware, and The Young Astronauts technology group (thereservelabel.com), as the initial founding & development sponsors, the foundation has been completely self-funded and devoid of any centralized control whatsoever ensuring the most ideal decentralized NFT Layer 1 ecosystem. The founding sponsors have produced and created, through media and technology solutions, a number of high-profile projects & platforms across multiple mediums. Prior foundation sponsor projects include, but are not limited to, large scale film, television & digital studio launches, technology solutions and brand campaigns for and in collaboration with Legendary Pictures, Bandito Brothers, Act of Valor, Hot Wheels, The Concours Club, CBS SEAL Team, The United States Navy, Ford, Hummer, BMW, Nike, Apple, Beats, Live Nation, Pepsi, Kodak, Major League Baseball, NFL, NBA, Amazon, Viacom, Universal, Sony, Intel and Google. Additional founding sponsors have held previous positions at Amazon and Citigroup, as well as various sports and media agencies.

The ReserveBlock Foundation will release its updated whitepaper prior to Mainnet launch. Requests for additional details can be made directly through its community Discord and / or its site at reserveblock.io

