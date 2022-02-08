Big Rapids, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2022) - Timber Cannabis Co. celebrated its grand opening of their third cannabis dispensary in Big Rapids, MI on January 14, 2022. The dispensary is now open to the public at 105 Perry Ave., Big Rapids, MI 49307 and excited to serve more of the Michigan market.





Timber Cannabis Co Celebrates New Location in Big Rapids, MI

During the celebration Timber Cannabis Co. dispensaries donated $10,000 in total to local charities. The community was asked to vote via a social media campaign on their favorite non-profits, ARC of Mecosta County, Morley American Legion #554, and Angels of Action. The group with the most votes received $5,000, while each other business received $2,500.

The grand opening celebration included 20% off storewide, as well as a Taste of Timber bundle. The bundle was created for customers to experience the different types of products that they can expect to find at Timber Cannabis Co. like Platinum Vape, Michigrown, and Root Weaver.

"When Julie and I founded Timber and set out to form our vision, being easy to do business with was our main priority," said Scott Moorehead, Owner/CEO of Stash Ventures, LLC, a parent company of Timber Cannabis Co." We accomplish this in three ways: First, we find the best quality product and offer it at a fair price. Second, we have a comfortable atmosphere that caters to all levels of experience with cannabis. And finally, we invest in the most knowledgeable and friendly staff in the cannabis industry." Julie Moorehead, Owner and Director of Philanthropy added, "Plus a little something special about Timber is our passion when it comes to giving back to our communities, and we are excited to bring all of this to Big Rapids."

Timber Cannabis Co. currently has three locations and will be opening two more stores in Sturgis, MI and Three Rivers, MI early this year.

"The Animal Rescue Coalition (ARC) is very grateful for this opportunity to raise funds to help our shelter dogs and cats. We welcome Timber to the community and wish them success," Cate Arroe, ARC Director, said about Timber. Wayne Benson, Service Officer and Judge Advocate of AL #554 stated, "When you support small business, small business supports you."

About Timber Cannabis Co.

Timber Cannabis Co. was founded in 2019 to bring quality cannabis to Michigan consumers. They cultivate what they sell, and they only offer what they love. Timber is here to make it easy for customers to purchase and enjoy cannabis, and they have eliminated the barriers that keep most people from reaching that goal.

