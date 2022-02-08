- GlobalBlock UK will become the official and only digital asset partner of Premier Sports Network (PSN) -

- The partnership will give GlobalBlock UK access to business development opportunities with sports organisations globally -

London, United Kingdom and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2022) - GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Limited (TSXV: BLOK) (OTC Pink: BLVDF) (FSE: BD4) (the "Company" or "GlobalBlock") is pleased to announce the Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary, GlobalBlock Limited ("GlobalBlock UK") has partnered with Premier Sports Network ("PSN"), a leading private network for the global sports industry. The partnership will see GlobalBlock UK become PSN's official digital asset partner, providing the Company with exposure to leaders in the sports industry globally, in particular the English Premier League and Premiership Rugby.

PSN will provide GlobalBlock UK with multiple networking opportunities, direct referrals to sports clubs, the ability to participate in educational workshops and exposure within PSN's magazine and newsletters, in order to support the Company in being a trustworthy, transparent and regulated digital asset solution provider that offers a best in class personalised cryptocurrency service.

Ben Small, Head of Partnerships at the Company, said:

"The sports industry is seeing widespread adoption of digital assets, with ever more players, clubs, salaries and sponsorship deals accepting payments in cryptocurrency. This is a very exciting deal for us and we are delighted to be PSN's official digital asset partner.

"We see this as a tremendous growth opportunity for GlobalBlock, not only to capitalise on the increasing trend of adoption of crypto within sports, but to provide education to PSN's stakeholders. This will allow us to build on our three business pillars, namely service, security and transparency."

Kai McKechnie, Head of Marketing at Premier Sports Network, said:

"Sports organisations are devising new strategies to connect with fans in a socially distanced world and blockchain is capable of revolutionising revenue streams and fan experience. However, while sponsorships have led to an increased awareness of cryptocurrencies, there have been growing concerns over links between cryptocurrency companies and clubs amid fears about lack of regulation.

"Likewise, professional athletes are becoming some of the world's most prolific tech investors, from buying cryptocurrencies to backing companies and start-ups, with questions raised over the risks associated to investment in digital assets.

"The lack of crypto education and its regulation within the sports sector are key areas that need to be addressed and in partnership with GlobalBlock we will support the industry with a trusted service."

ABOUT PREMIER SPORTS NETWORK (PSN)

Founded in 2015, Premier Sports Network (PSN) is the leading private network for the global sports industry, connecting key stakeholders and suppliers across the world of professional sport to improve the performance of those working behind the scenes and drive the development of the professional sports industry.

https://www.premiersportsnetwork.com/

ABOUT THE COMPANY

GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Limited is a publicly traded holding company (TSXV: BLOK) whose wholly owned subsidiary, GlobalBlock Limited (https://www.globalblock.co.uk), is a United Kingdom based digital asset broker that provides a personalised telephone brokerage service, trading platform and mobile app. Established in 2018 by an experienced team of financial services professionals, GlobalBlock Limited acts as a trusted agent serving the digital asset needs of individuals, corporates, institutional financial firms and intermediaries, providing best execution trading and safe custody of digital assets.

GlobalBlock Limited has been temporarily registered under the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds (Information on the Payer) Regulations 2017 as a cryptoasset business until 31st March 2022, pending the determination of the application by the Financial Conduct Authority. At this time, GlobalBlock Limited only accepts United Kingdom and Ireland resident clients or customers for its digital asset broker or trading services.

For further information please contact the Company at:

Rufus Round, CEO

c/o 65 Curzon Street, London, W1J 8PE, United Kingdom

Tel. +44 20 3307 3780 2904

info@globalblockdigital.com

https://globalblock.co.uk/ and http://www.globalblockdigital.com/

https://twitter.com/Globalblocknews

https://www.linkedin.com/company/globalblock/

Media Contact

Angus Campbell

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Angus.Campbell@citigatedewerogerson.com

