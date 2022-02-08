Mario Draghi's administration has replaced market-driven electricity prices for the rest of the year and replaced them with tariffs based on historical averages. With solar plant operators among those affected, the European trade body for PV is not amused.Trade body SolarPower Europe has called on the Italian government to abandon an emergency measure introduced late last month to protect electricity users from soaring bills. Article 16 of Italian Law Decree 04/22, published on Jan. 27, replaces generator payments linked to the current high wholesale energy prices with fixed returns based on ...

