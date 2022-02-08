Coulee Bank Fills the Position of Market President - Wisconsin

Tim Kolek Returns Following a 13-Year Hiatus

LA CROSSE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022 / Coulee Bank is pleased to announce the hiring of Tim Kolek as Wisconsin Market President. Kolek's banking career in the La Crosse area began in 1998 at Coulee Bank, where he worked for 11 years as a Vice President. He rejoins Coulee Bank following a 13-year hiatus working in a wide array of positions within the field of banking including as a Business Banker, Commercial Lender, and Market President.

Kolek is heavily involved in the La Crosse community having recently served as Campaign Co-Chair for the Great Rivers United Way. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of The La Crosse Community Theater, and in the past has been a Board Member and Campaign Chair for the United Fund for the Arts and Humanities, Treasurer for the La Crosse Public Education Foundation, Retail Banking Chair at the Wisconsin Banker's Association, as well as serving on Gundersen Health System's Grants and Allocations Committee.

"We are very excited for Tim to come home to Coulee Bank," said Coulee Bank CEO, Dirk R. Gasterland. "Tim's outstanding record of community involvement aligns with the very core of what Coulee Bank is about. We are excited to see these relationships further advance Coulee Bank in the La Crosse community."

About Coulee Bank - Since 1961, Coulee Bank has been providing financial products and services for business and personal banking customers alike. Built upon a foundation of great service and a strong devotion to the communities we serve in Wisconsin and Minnesota, Coulee Bank is a rock solid, locally-owned bank that is committed to providing leading-edge technology and online banking services. More information is available on the bank's website at www.CouleeBank.net.

Contact:

Dirk R. Gasterland

Chief Executive Officer, Coulee Bank

Phone: (651) 259-1206

Email: drgasterland@couleebank.net

SOURCE: Coulee Bank

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/687704/Coulee-Bank-Fills-the-Position-of-Market-President-Wisconsin