

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As Omicron variant-driven coronavirus cases continue to fall rapidly, health authorities in California announced that the regulatory requirement of wearing mask while indoors will be lifted on February 15 for vaccinated people.



Unvaccinated people will still need to wear masks indoors.



The limit for the number of people allowed to participate in indoor and outdoor mega events have been raised from 500 to 1,000, and 5,000 to 10,000, respectively.



California Governor Gavin Newsom said the case rate in the state has decreased by 65 percent since its Omicron peak, and Covid hospitalizations have stabilized across the state.



California is the worst-affected state in the United States by the pandemic. It has the worst record in both the COVID metrics - 8,660,058 people getting infected and 81,641 others losing their lives.



The United States on Monday reported 340947 new coronavirus infections, taking the national total to 76,853,612.



2908 new deaths reported on the same day took the total COVID death toll in the country to 905,544, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



Florida reported the most number of cases - 51,356, while Illinois recorded most deaths - 216.



A 62 percent fall was recorded in cases in the last fortnight, as per the New York Times tally.



The number of people currently hospitalized dwindled to 115,164, falling by 27 percent from the hospital admissions due to the viral infection recorded two weeks ago.



48,296,315 people in the country have recovered from the disease so far, according to Worldometer.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 212,920,278, or 64.1 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 88.5 percent of people above 65.



251,176,199 people, or 75.7 percent of the eligible population, have received the first dose.



More than 90 million people, or 42.3 percent of the eligible population, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection.







