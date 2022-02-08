The Indian solar company's new facility in Haryana is equipped to make mono PERC, half-cut, multi-busbar technology, to produce high-efficiency PV modules with 530-610Wp of power output.From pv magazine India Indian manufacturer Saatvik Solar, which is aiming for 3GW of annual photovoltaic equipment production output by the end of next year, has reached 1GW through the addition of a 500MW mono PERC panel factory in the state of Haryana. The new production base is equipped to make mono PERC, half-cut, multi-busbar technology to produce high-efficiency solar modules with a power output of 530-610Wp, ...

