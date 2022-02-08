Artist renderings and a video of this project are now available

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2022) - The Pet Friendly House has set out to start building the world's most pet friendly house in the Calgary, Alberta area in 2022. The project is designed to help people live in harmony with pets and this vision will be achieved within many key aspects of Pet Friendly's new high technology home design and functioning. Artist renderings and a video of this project are now available.





Artist Rendering of the Pet Friendly House

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8549/112685_pet-friendly-house-view-1.jpg

The Pet Friendly House Project merges luxurious home design and décor with a pet-focused home

The Pet Friendly House Project is truly one of a kind. Every aspect in the home conception and design will enable homeowners to enjoy superior design and aesthetics combined with a thoughtful approach to merging a high-end beautiful home design with a comfortable and durable well thought out pet focus.

The Pet Friendly House project incorporates distinctive elements for different types of pets including dogs, cats and fish.

"We are creating a home that is built for the whole family, not just mom, dad and the kids. After all, pets are family. Our love of pets inspired us to create a home with many unique pet features along with a high-end home design worthy of gracing the glossiest home magazines," stated David Beart, owner of The Pet Friendly House.

Every room will contain features that are designed to improve both you and your pet's life. Dogs will relish in the comfort and sanctuary of their own room that is meticulously designed to create the ultimate dog-friendly living space with every amenity. A closet for clothes and leashes, a toy bin, designer bowls, filtered water, balls, stuffies, pet pictures and a 60-inch TV to watch favorite shows like Animal Planet are staples in this room.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iPYejkI7m4Y

All other rooms, from the kitchen to the family room to the mud room, will have unique features geared towards the project's vision. The ultimate pet-friendly and durable fabrics, rugs and floors have been carefully selected along with a superior filtration system, built-in storage for all pet products, unique pet features such as doggie dens, doggie doors and doggie showers, astro turf in the backyard and pet friendly plants.

Some other features in the project's home include non-toxic paints, auto feeders, pet themed décor, hiding spots for cats and beautiful aquariums.

To learn more about the pet friendly house project, please visit here:

https://www.petfriendlyhouse.com/videos/

https://www.petfriendlyhouse.com/about-project/

About Pet Friendly House

Pet Friendly House is an online pet magazine covering everything for a family living with dogs and cats. Major topic areas include training, feeding, health, living with pets, puppies, kittens, common pet problems and pet names. Other topics discussed include humorous dog stories and other topic areas include rabbits, guinea pigs and hedgehogs.

The vision for the Pet Friendly House project is to allow people to live in perfect harmony with their pets. A high-end home design combined with several pet-focused aspects within the home design will achieve this vision. The Pet Friendly House Project is dedicated to bringing awareness of the need for responsible, loving pet ownership. The project also supports the Kidney Foundation and Breast Cancer research.

The Pet Friendly House has a long-term vision of bringing the world's most pet-friendly house to multiple countries after the original opening in the Calgary area. Each home will be custom designed to reflect each individual region and will merge each region's design with a pet and family centered approach. Culture, climate, local structures and other region-specific features will integrate as home designs achieve a balance of people and pets living in perfect harmony.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:



David Beart

Owner

Telephone: (403) 554-9634

Email: david@professorshouse.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/112685