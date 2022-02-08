Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of SMART VALOR AG, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (49/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that SMART VALOR AG, company registration number CHE-306481585, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that SMART VALOR AG, applies for admission to trading of its Swedish depositary receipts ("SDR") on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be February 10, 2022. The company has 12,890,801 SDRs as per today's date. SDRs Short name: SMART ------------------------------------------------------ Number of SDRs to be listed: 15,192,181 ------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0017133820 ------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 247852 ------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: CHE-306481585 ------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------ MIC code: SSME ------------------------------------------------------ Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------ Classification Code Name ------------------------ 30 Financials ------------------------ 3020 Financial Services ------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 7 0412 9954.