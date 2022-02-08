Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.02.2022
InnoCan Pharma mit Japan Fokus! Sony CEO springt ins Boot!
WKN: 120071 ISIN: GB0031215220 
Xetra
08.02.22
17:35 Uhr
18,000 Euro
+1,080
+6,38 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
08.02.2022
Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

PR Newswire

London, February 8

Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameArnold W. Donald
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPresident, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Climate Officer of Carnival Corporation & plc / Director
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4)Details of the transaction
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of performance stock units ("PSUs") made pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. Grant of PSUs represent a hypothetical interest in Carnival Corporation common stock. The reporting person will be eligible to earn from 0-150% of the target amount of PSUs to the extent that the approved performance criteria for fiscal 2024 are met or exceeded. The PSUs will vest in February 2025 provided that the performance criteria are met. The PSUs will accumulate dividend equivalents and may only be settled in shares. The grant was approved by the Compensation Committee as a total dollar value to be received in the form of PSUs. The Compensation Committee also approved that the number of PSUs were determined by dividing the value by the closing price on date of grant.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
300,601
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
300,601
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2022-02-04
f)Place of transactionOff Market

Arnaldo Perez

Company Secretary

Carnival Corporation & plc

3655 NW 87th Avenue

MLGL-815

Miami, FL 33178

T: 305.599.2600

#34030737

© 2022 PR Newswire
