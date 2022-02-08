Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS
London, February 8
Carnival Corporation & plc
Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Arnold W. Donald
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Climate Officer of Carnival Corporation & plc / Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Carnival Corporation
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
|4)
|Details of the transaction
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of performance stock units ("PSUs") made pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. Grant of PSUs represent a hypothetical interest in Carnival Corporation common stock. The reporting person will be eligible to earn from 0-150% of the target amount of PSUs to the extent that the approved performance criteria for fiscal 2024 are met or exceeded. The PSUs will vest in February 2025 provided that the performance criteria are met. The PSUs will accumulate dividend equivalents and may only be settled in shares. The grant was approved by the Compensation Committee as a total dollar value to be received in the form of PSUs. The Compensation Committee also approved that the number of PSUs were determined by dividing the value by the closing price on date of grant.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$0.00
|Volume(s)
300,601
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
300,601
$0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-02-04
|f)
|Place of transaction
|Off Market
Arnaldo Perez
Company Secretary
Carnival Corporation & plc
3655 NW 87th Avenue
MLGL-815
Miami, FL 33178
T: 305.599.2600
