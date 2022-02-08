Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of performance stock units ("PSUs") made pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. Grant of PSUs represent a hypothetical interest in Carnival Corporation common stock. The reporting person will be eligible to earn from 0-150% of the target amount of PSUs to the extent that the approved performance criteria for fiscal 2024 are met or exceeded. The PSUs will vest in February 2025 provided that the performance criteria are met. The PSUs will accumulate dividend equivalents and may only be settled in shares. The grant was approved by the Compensation Committee as a total dollar value to be received in the form of PSUs. The Compensation Committee also approved that the number of PSUs were determined by dividing the value by the closing price on date of grant.