Pursuant to article L-223-8 II of the French "code de Commerce" and 223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations.

Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT):

Total number of shares 15,502,199 Number of real voting rights* (excluding treasury shares**) 15,457,935 Theoretical number of voting rights* (including treasury shares**) 15,478,999

(*) Class E preference shares are non-voting (**) pursuant to article 223-11 of the AMF's General Regulations

About Median Technologies:Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We harness the power of medical images by using the most advanced Artificial Intelligence technologies, to increase the accuracy of diagnosis and treatment of many cancers and other metabolic diseases at their earliest stages and provide insights into novel therapies for patients. Our iCRO solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and iBiopsy, our AI-powered software as medical device help biopharmaceutical companies and clinicians to bring new treatments and diagnose patients earlier and more accurately. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a subsidiary in the US and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label "Innovative company" by the BPI France and is listed on Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME), is listed on the Enternext PEA-PME 150 index and has been awarded the Euronext European Rising Tech label. For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

Contacts:

Median Technologies

Emmanuelle Leygues

Head of Corporate and Marketing Communications

+33 6 10 93 58 88

emmanuelle.leygues@mediantechnologies.com

Press ALIZE RP

Caroline Carmagnol

+33 6 64 18 99 59

median@alizerp.com

Investors ACTIFIN

Ghislaine Gasparetto

+33 6 21 10 49 24

ggasparetto@actifin.fr